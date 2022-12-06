iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of USMV opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

