iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

