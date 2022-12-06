iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

