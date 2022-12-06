iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,598. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

