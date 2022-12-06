Investors Purchase Large Volume of Gossamer Bio Put Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average daily volume of 2,467 put options.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 70.1 %

Shares of GOSS traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 820,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,854. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $262.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after buying an additional 1,109,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.