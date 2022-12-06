Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2022 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 397 ($4.84).

11/18/2022 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/18/2022 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/15/2022 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2022 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/27/2022 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 285 ($3.48).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 10,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.