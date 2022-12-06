Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Sage Group (SGPYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS: SGPYY):

11/23/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45).

11/17/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.35) to GBX 725 ($8.84).

11/17/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.33).

11/16/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 950 ($11.58).

11/2/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($8.07) to GBX 649 ($7.91).

10/21/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.35).

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 27,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

