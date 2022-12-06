Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 728 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.04.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.24.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

