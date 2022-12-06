Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 666 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 70.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 226,877 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 133.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,843 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

