Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 1,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

