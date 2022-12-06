Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $52,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

