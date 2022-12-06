Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $287.64 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

