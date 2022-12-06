Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 67.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.