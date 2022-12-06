Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VCV opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
