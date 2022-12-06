Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VCV opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

