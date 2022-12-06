Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 341,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,013,860. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

