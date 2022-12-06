Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 15,835 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $187,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 814,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,214. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.