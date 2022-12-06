Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells 11,044 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

HAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. 295,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

