Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.7 %
Assured Guaranty stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. 322,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,040. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.
Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
About Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
