Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys 9,783 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Robert Bulluss purchased 9,783 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.26 ($7,314.27).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

Robert Bulluss 205,508 shares of Coventry Group stock.

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

About Coventry Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Further Reading

