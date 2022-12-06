Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys 9,783 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Robert Bulluss purchased 9,783 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.26 ($7,314.27).
Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Robert Bulluss 205,508 shares of Coventry Group stock.
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Coventry Group Increases Dividend
About Coventry Group
Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
Further Reading
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.