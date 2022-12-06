Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,564.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Ferguson acquired 22,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

AZYO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 191,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,959. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics accounts for 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Articles

