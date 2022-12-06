Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 570,062 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OAS remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 777,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.