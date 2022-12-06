Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises accounts for 64.1% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 0.86% of Icahn Enterprises worth $13,360,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,094. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

