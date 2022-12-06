IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in November

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IAC Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 96.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

