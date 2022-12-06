Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $661.40 million and $17,871.88 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $16,972.12 or 1.00029671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

