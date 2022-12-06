Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,304 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.