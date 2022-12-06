HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.73% of HPX worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

HPX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPX remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566. HPX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.