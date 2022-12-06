Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $122,118.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

