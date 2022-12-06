Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.49. 550,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

