Highside Global Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Highside Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 7.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

DG stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,774. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

