Highside Global Management LLC Cuts Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Highside Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,302 shares during the quarter. European Wax Center accounts for 3.8% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $922.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

European Wax Center Profile

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.