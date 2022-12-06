Highside Global Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Highside Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,364 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands accounts for 9.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Driven Brands worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,961,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,443,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,284,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Driven Brands Stock Performance

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

