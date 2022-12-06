Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.32 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 354,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,126,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $324.49. The stock has a market cap of $400.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

