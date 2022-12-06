Helium Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $293.28 million and $1.93 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00012872 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009463 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,302,768 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.