HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of HEI opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

