HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of HealthEquity worth $48,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $12,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

