HC Wainwright Raises TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target to $1.10

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a sell rating for the company.

TRX Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

