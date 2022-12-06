Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 336,436 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.13.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

