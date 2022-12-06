Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.32

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 12764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.