Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. 15,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,764. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $217.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

