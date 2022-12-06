Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in IDEX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE IEX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.98. 1,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $243.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.