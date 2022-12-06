GXChain (GXC) Price Up 14.6% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $384.27 million and approximately $49,815.63 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008053 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

