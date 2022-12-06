Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Guild Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $684.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 837.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

