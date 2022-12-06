Guggenheim Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim to $232.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.