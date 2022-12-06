Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,502 shares.The stock last traded at $246.02 and had previously closed at $240.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

