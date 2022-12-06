Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,114 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 106.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

