Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($12.56) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.