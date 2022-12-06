Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($12.56) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

