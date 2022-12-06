Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88% Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gold Reserve and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,269.35 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -10.43 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -4.98

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Reserve and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 309.23%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

