Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.99. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,470 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

