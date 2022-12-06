Goff John C Sells 45 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Goff John C reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 1.8% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goff John C’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 113.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $410,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPL stock traded down $12.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,525.41. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,304.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,897.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

