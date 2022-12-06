Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 660 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price objective on Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 615.42 ($7.50).

Glencore stock traded down GBX 9.84 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 551.76 ($6.73). 38,809,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,507,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.10. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £71.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.02.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

